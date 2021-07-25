Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $80.34. 906,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,984. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

