Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

JPM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.64. 9,666,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,451. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

