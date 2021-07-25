Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 19,388 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 918.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. 7,872,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

