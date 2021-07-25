Clarity Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 60,174 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

