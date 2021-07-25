Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,791,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.49. 2,201,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,558. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

