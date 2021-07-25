Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,848,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,669. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

