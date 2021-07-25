Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,509 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. 3,744,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

