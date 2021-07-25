Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.43. 5,315,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $399.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

