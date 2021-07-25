Clarity Financial LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.80. 4,736,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,771. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

