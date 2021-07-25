Clarity Financial LLC Sells 37,164 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after buying an additional 870,638 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 452,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.