Clarity Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.77. 69,665 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.14. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

