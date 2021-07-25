Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) is Plaisance Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Plaisance Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,703 shares during the period. Clarus makes up 3.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Clarus worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clarus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,790. The stock has a market cap of $890.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

