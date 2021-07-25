Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00121231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00138799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,128.12 or 0.99675032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00860180 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

