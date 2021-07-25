CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 37.4% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $45,452.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047080 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029961 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,669,533 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

