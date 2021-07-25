Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $88,176.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

