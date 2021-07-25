Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cloudflare by 146.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

