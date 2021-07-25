CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.13 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $390.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.