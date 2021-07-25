Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Cohu accounts for approximately 3.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cohu worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.33. 634,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

