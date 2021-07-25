CoinEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $35.50 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $800,925.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00821750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

