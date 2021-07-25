CoinFi Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $502,043.06 and $101,673.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

