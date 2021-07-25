CoinPoker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,181.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $4,181.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

