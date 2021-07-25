CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $638,969.26 and $45.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 91% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006185 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

