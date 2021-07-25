Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $6,448.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

