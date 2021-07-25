Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Reaches $0.26

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $377,446.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00119629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00139321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.21 or 0.99990733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00866356 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,726,494 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

