Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $233,540.51 and $11.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,710.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.80 or 0.01293166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00362184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00077669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003448 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

