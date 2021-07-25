Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

