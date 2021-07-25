Comparing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DocuSign and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83 Anaplan 0 4 15 0 2.79

DocuSign currently has a consensus target price of $273.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Anaplan has a consensus target price of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55% Anaplan -35.01% -56.24% -22.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 41.37 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -411.33 Anaplan $447.76 million 18.36 -$153.97 million ($1.01) -56.24

Anaplan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocuSign beats Anaplan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

