Comparing Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) & EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 11.42% 4.81% 0.41% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Raiffeisen Bank International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 1 2 4 0 2.43 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.13 $918.13 million N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 4.89 $97.10 million $1.02 89.51

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

