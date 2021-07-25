Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CMPGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Compass Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. Compass Group has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

