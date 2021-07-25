Compound (COMP) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $413.67 or 0.01083750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $344.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1,119.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,373,325 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.