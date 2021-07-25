Conceal Market Cap Reaches $3.09 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $33,912.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,413.16 or 0.99936010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.01112312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00368505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00402478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051293 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,311,105 coins and its circulating supply is 11,672,024 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

