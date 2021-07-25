Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $158.21 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Snap-on worth $158,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.59. 478,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,911,318 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

