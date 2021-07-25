Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $158.38 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Paychex worth $158,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

