Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $194.27 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,023.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.13 or 0.06043977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.44 or 0.01295092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00358549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00588747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00350676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00275726 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 859,213,400 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

