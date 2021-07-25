Conflux Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $180.52 million and $7.67 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,294.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.43 or 0.06261726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.01312657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00365398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.51 or 0.00599244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00369842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00286486 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 858,935,625 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

