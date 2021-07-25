Connectome Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Connectome has a total market cap of $97,781.71 and $234,412.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connectome has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.