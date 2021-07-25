ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 506,434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

