Contrasting Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 15.38% 53.46% 7.75% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lazard and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.65 billion 1.75 $402.46 million $3.60 12.25 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lazard and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 3 4 0 2.57 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lazard presently has a consensus target price of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.90%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Lazard.

Summary

Lazard beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

