Contrasting Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimble and Autoscope Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.15 billion 6.65 $389.90 million $1.97 42.36 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.60 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trimble and Autoscope Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 2 6 0 2.75 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.10%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 13.65% 15.16% 7.79% Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06%

Volatility and Risk

Trimble has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trimble beats Autoscope Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment also provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions, including route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of video and radar image processing products used in traffic applications such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It operates through the Intersection and Highway business segments. The Intersection segment comprises sale of machine-vision product line, video products, international products, and royalties. The Highway segment consists of radar product lines sold domestically and internationally. The company was founded by Panos G. Michalopoulos on December 20, 1984 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

