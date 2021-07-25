Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.