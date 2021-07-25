CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,293 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.51% of CoreSite Realty worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

