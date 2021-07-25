Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $51.30 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.