Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

