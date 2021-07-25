Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.