Corsicana & Co. Acquires Shares of 57,954 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,660,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

