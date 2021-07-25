Corsicana & Co. Invests $8.01 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SDY traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 401,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,245. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

