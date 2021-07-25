Corsicana & Co. Makes New $12.83 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,827,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 8.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corsicana & Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.80. 577,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,098. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

