Corsicana & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corsicana & Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 11,070,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

