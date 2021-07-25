Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,321. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.