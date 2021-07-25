Covalent Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Covalent has a total market cap of $18.57 million and $2.73 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00119652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00133685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,085.18 or 0.96686680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00821353 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

